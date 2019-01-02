Murder arrest over New Year's Day Park Lane stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a security guard who was stabbed to death at a private party in London's West End on New Year's Day.
Tudor Simionov was working at Fountain House on Park Lane when he was attacked at about 05:30 GMT.
The Met said the Romanian national, who lived in Ilford, was attacked by a group of men who had tried to enter the party.
A 26-year-old man is in custody at a central London police station.
Two other security staff and a 29-year-old woman were also stabbed in the attack. They suffered "significant injuries" but these are not thought to be life-threatening.
Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge described it as a "shocking attack" and called for witnesses to "come forward and assist the investigation".
A woman who was killed in a separate stabbing early on 1 January was named by police earlier.
Mother-of-one Charlotte Huggins was found fatally wounded at a home on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20 GMT on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as a single stab wound.
A 34-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail until mid-January, the police said.