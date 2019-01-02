Camberwell stabbing: Victim named as Charlotte Huggins
A woman stabbed to death in south London on New Year's Day has been named by police as Charlotte Huggins.
The 33-year-old mother of one was found at a home on John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, at 04:20 GMT and died shortly afterwards.
A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as a single stab wound.
A 34-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail until mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.
It is thought the victim and the suspect knew each other, according to the force.
Ms Huggins was the first person to be killed in London in 2019.
In a separate attack an hour later in Westminster, a man was also fatally stabbed outside a private party in Park Lane.
Another two men, aged 37 and 29, and a 29-year-old woman were also stabbed.