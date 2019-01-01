Image copyright Reuters Image caption Feathers, flags and fun all featured at this year's event

Thousands of people have gathered in central London for the annual New Year's Day Parade.

The event, in its 33rd year, saw more than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route.

The event's communications director Dan Kirkby said it was "a cool and crisp day" but was "invigorating" for the "fantastic crowd of people".

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said there was "no better place to welcome in the New Year than London".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Performers from more than 20 nationalities were involved

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Stunt men and women careered down the street in front of thousands of people

Image copyright PA Image caption The London mayor said the aim of the event was to "turn some of our most iconic streets into a sea of joy and colour"

Image copyright PA Image caption The cold weather didn't stop the marching bands as they paraded from Piccadilly to Parliament Street

Image copyright PA Image caption Spectators armed themselves with flags to see this year's parade

.