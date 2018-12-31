Image copyright John Warren Image caption Twenty fire engines were deployed to the fire at the warehouse in Purley Way

Up to 120 firefighters are battling a large blaze at a self-storage warehouse in south London.

Twenty fire engines were deployed to the fire at the warehouse in Purley Way, Croydon, after London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 19:45 GMT.

Local roads have been shut while crews from Croydon and other surrounding fire stations tackle the fire.

LFB said there had been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the blaze was currently not known.

Image copyright John Warren Image caption Local roads around Purley Way have been closed while fire crews tackle the blaze

Transport for London urged drivers to use alternative routes.