Croydon warehouse blaze tackled by firefighters
- 31 December 2018
Up to 120 firefighters are battling a large blaze at a self-storage warehouse in south London.
Twenty fire engines were deployed to the fire at the warehouse in Purley Way, Croydon, after London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 19:45 GMT.
Local roads have been shut while crews from Croydon and other surrounding fire stations tackle the fire.
LFB said there had been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the blaze was currently not known.
Transport for London urged drivers to use alternative routes.
A23 Purley Way closed btwn Drake Rd and Beddington Farm due to a building fire. Use alternative route.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) December 31, 2018
