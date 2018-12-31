Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A13

Two people were killed when a car was driven the wrong way down a main road in east London and was in a crash with a taxi.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, and the taxi driver, aged in his 40s, died at the scene at Witch's Hat junction on the A13 in Dagenham.

The Met Police said officers were told at about 01:45 GMT that a car was going the wrong way. The crash happened shortly afterwards.

Next of kin have not yet been told.

The road was closed while investigations and recovery work took place. It has since reopened.