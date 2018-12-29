Image copyright Met Police Image caption Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder of Richard Odunze-Dim

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of a man who was shot dead.

Richard Odunze-Dim, 20, was shot at about 21:15 GMT on 18 December in St Joseph's Road, Edmonton, north London.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. Two men, aged 19 and 23, previously arrested for the murder have been bailed to a date in January.

Three others arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

Mr Odunze-Dim's death was the 131st homicide in London this year.

Image copyright Twitter/@999London Image caption Mr Odunze-Dim died in St Joseph's Road, Edmonton

A spokesman for Mr Odunze-Dim's family previously said: "Whoever is protecting these individuals, or knows anything about this at all, must come forward. Too many families have gone through the pain that we are going through now.

"We do not want vengeance - we just want the violence to end."