Man injured in Tower Hamlets 'ammonia attack'
- 27 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been injured after a substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at him in east London.
The 29-year-old victim was targeted at about 17:40 GMT on Roman Road, Tower Hamlets.
Scotland Yard said the man had been taken to hospital but had not suffered serious injuries.
An investigation is under way but so far no-one has been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the Met.
We're dealing with an incident at around 5.40pm in which a substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at a 29-yr-old man in the area of Roman Rd, E3. The victim was taken to hospital. Thankfully we understand injuries are not serious. Investigation is underway; no arrest yet— Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) December 27, 2018
End of Twitter post by @MPSTowerHam