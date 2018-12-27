Double-decker London bus crashes into front garden
- 27 December 2018
A red London double-decker bus crashed into the front garden of a house.
The 118 service to Brixton ploughed through a fence and hit the home in Streatham Vale at about 21:00 GMT on Boxing Day.
Photos from the scene also appear to show damage to cars on the street in south London.
Transport for London (TfL) said the road had been closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the crash.
THERES A BUS IN SOMEONES FRONT GARDEN 👀 A WHOLE BUS #Streatham pic.twitter.com/h1OqzjcmDY— Kira (@TweetsByKiKi) December 27, 2018
