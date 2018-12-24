Image copyright Met Police Image caption Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder of Richard Odunze-Dim

The family of a man shot dead in north London have said they do not want vengeance, but just "want the violence to end".

Richard Odunze-Dim, 20, was shot last Tuesday at about 21:15 GMT in St Joseph's Road, Edmonton. His death was the 131st homicide in London this year.

Two men, aged 19 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and remain in custody.

Three others arrested at the scene have been released without charge.

"Whoever knows anything about this must come forward and assist the police. Whoever is protecting these individuals must come forward," his family said.

"Our circumstances are no different - too many families have gone through the pain that we are going through now.

"We do not want vengeance, we just want the violence to end."

Image copyright Twitter/@999London Image caption Mr Odunze-Dim died in St Joseph's Road, Edmonton, last Tuesday night

Det Ch Insp Gary Holmes called Mr Odunze-Dim's death a "senseless act of violence".

"Although we have two suspects in custody, I urge anyone who may have witnessed this murder or who has information to contact police without delay," he said.