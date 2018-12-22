Image copyright Google Image caption A man, who is believed to be in his 20's, was found with stab injuries in Albert Place, Tottenham

A man has been stabbed to death in north London.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to a report of a stabbing in Albert Place, Tottenham at about 01:20 GMT.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with stab injuries in an alleyway and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

No arrests have been made, inquires are ongoing. Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place.

Det Ch Insp Lloyd said: "We're in the early stages of the investigation and at this stage we are working hard to piece together the chain of events that led to a young man losing his life.

"Only days before Christmas, a life has been senselessly taken and my team will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible."