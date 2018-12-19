London

Three stabbed at Tower Hamlets health centre

  • 19 December 2018
Surgery Image copyright Google
Image caption Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries

Three people have been stabbed at a health centre in east London.

Police were called just after 11:00 GMT to St Stephen's Health Centre in Tower Hamlets.

Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries. Their condition is unknown, police said.

One man has been detained and taken to hospital for treatment. A cordon remains in place and inquiries are continuing.