Image copyright PA Image caption Robbie Williams had been embroiled in a planning row with Jimmy Page over the plan

Plans for an underground pool at Robbie Williams' west London home have been conditionally approved, despite objections from neighbour Jimmy Page.

It puts an end to a five-year battle between the musicians which saw Page oppose Williams' proposals.

The Led Zeppelin guitarist said he feared construction work could damage his mansion Tower House.

Planning committee chairman councillor Quentin Marshall suggested the pair "find a way to talk" about the issues.

Disagreements between Page, 74, and Williams, 44, began when the former Take That singer bought the house next to Page - which used to belong to Michael Winner.

In May, Page argued at a Kensington and Chelsea Council planning meeting that the excavation work would be "catastrophic" for his Grade I-listed Gothic-style home.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Page made a statement at a planning meeting in May

Representatives for Williams previously said any construction work would fall within stringent regulations and any effects on surrounding properties would be "negligible".

At another meeting on Tuesday night, planning permission was granted to Williams.

However, work will not begin until councillors receive reassurance about monitoring vibration levels and ground movement.

They will also discuss whether to ask Williams for a bond, which could be forfeited if the conditions were breached or if any damage occurs.

The planning permission is subject to a legal agreement, which must be approved by the planning applications committee, to be discussed at another meeting next year.

Image caption Williams owns a property to the right of Tower House, where Page has lived since the early 1970s

Mr Marshall suggested the celebrities meet to try to put their differences aside.

He said: "It seems they are not that far apart. It's slightly frustrating.

"I know the two principals are very busy, but surely they can find a way to talk, which might lock many of the problems."

After the meeting, a spokesman for Page, who bought the property in 1972, said the rock legend was happy to meet up with Williams.

He said: "From Jimmy's point of view he will be reassured that the committee of councillors are taking the protection of the house seriously.

"He wants Robbie to come back with proposals that eliminate all risk to the Tower House."