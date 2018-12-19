Image copyright @999London Image caption The man was pronounced dead in St Joseph's Road, Enfield, on Tuesday night

A man has been found shot dead in the street in north London.

The victim died at the scene in Enfield, after Met Police officers responded to reports he had suffered a gunshot wound.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the man's death in St Joseph's Road, at about 22:10 GMT on Tuesday.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene, which is expected to be in place for some time, the Met said.

The BBC understands the death is the 131st homicide in the capital so far this year.

It means London's raw homicide rate has climbed to its highest level since 2008.

Speaking to BBC Radio London on Tuesday evening, Sadiq Khan said he "probably will" be raising council tax to pay for more policing.

It follows an announcement by the Home Office, that police and crime commissioners will be allowed to raise council tax for fund more officers.