Katie Price charged with drink-driving
- 18 December 2018
Former glamour model Katie Price has been charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.
Ms Price, 40, from Horsham, Sussex, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 7 January.
She was charged by postal requisition last week, after her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in south-east London two months ago.
The Met Police said officers had come across a damaged car on Shooters Hill Road in Woolwich on 10 October.