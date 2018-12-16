Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell suffered fatal stab wounds and was found in a street in Lee, near Eltham last Tuesday

A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who became 2018's 130th homicide victim in London.

Jay Sewell suffered fatal stab wounds in Eltham, last Tuesday night, bringing the number of killings in a year in the capital to a decade-high level.

Charlie Dudley, 25, of no fixed address, is charged with Mr Sewell's murder and is due before Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Sewell, of Kent, was found in Alwold Crescent, Lee, at about 21:50 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but later died in a south London hospital.

Another 18-year-old man that he was with was also injured, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Image copyright Google

Last week, Scotland Yard said seven other people - five men, aged 16 to 56, and two women aged 53 and 29 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released while inquiries continue.

A 20-year-old man has been bailed to a date in mid-January pending further inquiries.

The 130 homicides this year in London include 73 stabbings and 14 shootings.