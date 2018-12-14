Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jamie Acourt was punched by another inmate but did not require hospital treatment.

A suspect in the 1993 racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has been attacked just days into his jail sentence.

Jamie Acourt, 42, was jailed for nine years for conspiring to supply "huge quantities" of cannabis resin.

Acourt, originally from Eltham, south-east London, was punched by another inmate on 12 December. He did not require hospital treatment.

A spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Wandsworth has been put on report after punching a fellow prisoner."

Image copyright PA Image caption Jamie Acourt was one of the five named suspects of killing black teenager Stephen Lawrence, but was never convicted

Acourt was never convicted of the racist attack on Mr Lawrence and has always denied any involvement.

In 2012, Gary Dobson and David Norris were convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering Mr Lawrence and jailed for life.

Acourt pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply drugs in the period between 1 January 2014 and 2 May 2015.