Sir Paul McCartney's London home targeted by thieves

  • 14 December 2018
Sir Paul McCartney Image copyright PA
Image caption Sir Paul is due to play at London's O2 Arena on Sunday

Police are investigating a break-in at Sir Paul McCartney's London home.

Thieves targeted the former Beatle's house in St John's Wood on the evening of 7 December.

It is unknown if the musician, 76, or his wife Nancy Shevell, were home at the time of the break-in, which came days before he played a concert in his hometown of Liverpool.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Sir Paul is due to play at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell married in 2011

