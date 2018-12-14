Sir Paul McCartney's London home targeted by thieves
Police are investigating a break-in at Sir Paul McCartney's London home.
Thieves targeted the former Beatle's house in St John's Wood on the evening of 7 December.
It is unknown if the musician, 76, or his wife Nancy Shevell, were home at the time of the break-in, which came days before he played a concert in his hometown of Liverpool.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.
Sir Paul is due to play at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.