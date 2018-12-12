Most London homicides for a decade

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The number of homicides has hit the highest number since 2008 when there was 154

The number of killings in London has reached the highest number for a decade.

The fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Lee on Tuesday night has meant there have been 130 homicides in the capital since 1 January.

The figure, which includes murders and manslaughters, is the highest number since 2008 when there were 154 deaths in a year.

Scotland Yard and the mayor's office have both been approached for comment.

The 130 homicides this year has included 73 stabbings and 14 shootings.

The man killed on Tuesday died in a south London hospital after he arrived with another 18-year-old. Both of them had suffered serious stab wounds.

They had been injured about 21:50 GMT in Alwold Crescent where there were reports of armed youths in the street.

Scotland Yard said five people have been arrested in connection with the attack and all are in custody.

The other man who was treated in hospital has since been discharged.

Another teenager was stabbed to death in the same borough on Saturday while the death of a 77-year-old woman who collapsed while calling police about a burglary is being treated as manslaughter.

Earlier this year it was announced the city would follow Scotland's public health approach to help tackle violent crime.