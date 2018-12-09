Teenager stabbed to death in Greenwich
- 9 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been stabbed to death in south-east London.
Police were called at about 21:40 GMT to Topham House in Prior Street, Greenwich, following reports a man was unresponsive after being stabbed.
The 18-year-old died at the scene. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death and taken to a police station for questioning.
More than 120 murder investigations have been launched across London this year.