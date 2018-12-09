London

Teenager stabbed to death in Greenwich

  • 9 December 2018
Image caption The 18-year-old died at the scene

A teenager has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

Police were called at about 21:40 GMT to Topham House in Prior Street, Greenwich, following reports a man was unresponsive after being stabbed.

The 18-year-old died at the scene. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death and taken to a police station for questioning.

More than 120 murder investigations have been launched across London this year.

