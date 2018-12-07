Image copyright Jamaica Constabulary Force Image caption Barbara Findley, 58, who previously lived in London, went missing on 29 November

A British photographer has been found dead in Jamaica, days after another UK citizen was killed there.

Barbara Findley, 58, spent five years in Jamaica after moving from Kennington, south-east London, and was reported missing on 29 November.

She was found nine days later on the side of a road in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, The Times reported.

The Foreign Office said it had been assisting Ms Findley's family following reports of her disappearance.

The incident follows the disappearance and death of Karen Cleary-Brown, a 44-year-old woman who had visited Jamaica.

'Wonderful life planned'

She had been in the process of having a new home built there.

Ms Cleary-Brown's partner Ken Brown, 65, said the body of his spouse was discovered buried in the garden of her property on the Caribbean island.

She had been missing since 25 November and was found on Monday when her killer, who was also working on her property, confessed to the murder and led detectives to her grave, Mr Brown said.

"I am just devastated. She was building a dream home. We had planned this wonderful life together," the 65-year-old added.

"She was coming back in January and then we were going to go for a big holiday around Thailand - the future was rosy."

The news comes six months after the deaths of British couple Charlie and Gayle Anderson, who were murdered in their Jamaican home after moving from Manchester.