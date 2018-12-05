Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was speaking to police on the phone when she collapsed at her home in High Barnet

A 77-year-old woman who collapsed while calling police to report a burglary at her home is critically ill in hospital.

She dialled 999 on Monday to report intruders had forced their way into her home in Bells Hill, High Barnet, north-east London, and stolen property.

During the call, the police operator heard her collapse. Paramedics arrived and she was taken to hospital, where her family remains at her bedside.

Scotland Yard said its Homicide and Major Crime Command had been informed.

No arrests have been made and the force is investigating whether the break-in is linked to others.