Image copyright @WimbledonMerton Image caption A number of roads in the area, including Haydons Road, have been closed by police

A man has been shot by police during a planned operation.

The Met Police said he was taken to hospital after the shooting at about 08:10 GMT in Lacock Close in Wimbledon, south-west London.

The operation involved officers from the force's Flying Squad who were supported by armed colleagues.

Police said they were waiting for an update on the man's condition. A second man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

One resident told local news website GetWestLondon there were "lots of undercover police cars and lots of police with guns around".

"Someone was put into an ambulance with a large bandage wrapped around their arm," they added.

Image copyright @WimbledonMerton Image caption The operation the involved the force's Flying Squad who were being assisted by armed colleagues

Haydon's Road has been cordoned off by police between Quicks Road and South Park Road, and North Road is also shut while investigations take place.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an independent investigation into the shooting.

A spokesperson said the Met had "referred itself to us, as is normal for all incidents involving police shootings and we have sent our investigators to the scene".

The Met's internal Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.

The Flying Squad is a branch of the Met's Serious and Organised Crime Command.

Some of their most famous investigations include The Great Train Robbery and the Brinks-Mat security depot robbery.