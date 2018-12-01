Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Kate Osamor has resigned from her post as shadow secretary of state for international development

A Labour frontbencher has quit her role to "support family" after events surrounding her son's drugs conviction.

Shadow International Development Secretary Kate Osamor stepped down weeks after she was reported to Parliament's standards watchdog.

Her son Ishmael Osamor, 29, previously admitted to having £2,500-worth of drugs at last year's Bestival event in Dorset.

Ms Osamor's resignation follows allegations in a national newspaper.

In a statement on Twitter, the Edmonton MP said it had been a "difficult time".

"I remain fully committed to our programme for creating a society that works for the many, not the privileged few, and will continue to campaign for this from the backbenches," Ms Osamor added.

Image copyright Haringey Council Image caption Ishmael Osamor resigned from Haringey Council after being caught with a large amount of drugs

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked Ms Osamor for bringing "a new dimension" to her role as a shadow minister "by committing Labour to tackling global inequality as well as poverty".

Ms Osamor's "integrity" was questioned when she continued to employ her son as a communications officer after he resigned as a local councillor.

Ishmael Osamor was caught trying to take ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis into a festival in August 2017 - nine months before he was elected as a councillor for Haringey.

Following his conviction he resigned from his cabinet post on the council, and later resigned as a councillor following pressure from opposition groups.