Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lea Adri-Soejoko was secretary for the allotments where her body was found

A man murdered an elderly widow with a lawnmower flex to avoid being thrown off his allotment, a court heard.

Rahim Mohammadi strangled 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko with the cord and hid her body at Colindale allotments in north London in February last year.

Mrs Adri-Soejokom the secretary of Colindale Allotment Association, was found in a locked mower shed.

Mohammadi, 42, was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He had a reputation for being "threatening" and having a "volatile" temper, the court heard.

Prosecutor John Price QC had told jurors Mrs Adri-Soejokom had been assaulted by the defendant and then killed to "stop her complaining".

Five months before the attack Mrs Adri-Soejoko, had a "notorious" run-in with Mohammadi, from Hackney, at a growers' meeting.

During a heated discussion over evictions, she had told him to "shut up" and Mohammadi called her a "bloody old witch", the court heard.

Image caption Mrs Adri-Soejoko's body was found in a lock-up store at the allotments

The Iranian had been involved with the allotment since 2008 through Freedom from Torture, an organisation helping torture victims suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard he had ambitions to take over running the allotment, making Mrs Adri-Soejoko wary of him.

On the day of the murder Mohammadi assaulted Mrs Adri-Soejoko on the allotment, causing bruises and fractures to the ribs, jurors were told.

Mr Price said: "Mrs Adri-Soejoko was beaten up. That in turn does point to a motive for her murder - to avoid detection for a shocking and very serious assault on a vulnerable old lady."

The victim's body was locked up in the mower shed, which only four key-holders had access to, one of whom was Mohammadi.

His DNA was found on the cord used to strangle Mrs Adri-Soejoko and he was captured on CCTV coming and going from the allotment, jurors were told.

In police interviews, Mohammadi gave different and inconsistent accounts of his movements.