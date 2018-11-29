London

Man murdered widow, 80, in London allotment row

  • 29 November 2018
Related Topics
Lea Adri-Soejoko Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Lea Adri-Soejoko was secretary for the allotments where her body was found

A man murdered an elderly widow with a lawnmower flex to avoid being thrown off his allotment, a court heard.

Rahim Mohammadi strangled 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko with the cord and hid her body at Colindale allotments in north London in February last year.

Mrs Adri-Soejokom the secretary of Colindale Allotment Association, was found in a locked mower shed.

Mohammadi, 42, was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He had a reputation for being "threatening" and having a "volatile" temper, the court heard.

Prosecutor John Price QC had told jurors Mrs Adri-Soejokom had been assaulted by the defendant and then killed to "stop her complaining".

Five months before the attack Mrs Adri-Soejoko, had a "notorious" run-in with Mohammadi, from Hackney, at a growers' meeting.

During a heated discussion over evictions, she had told him to "shut up" and Mohammadi called her a "bloody old witch", the court heard.
Image caption Mrs Adri-Soejoko's body was found in a lock-up store at the allotments

The Iranian had been involved with the allotment since 2008 through Freedom from Torture, an organisation helping torture victims suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The court heard he had ambitions to take over running the allotment, making Mrs Adri-Soejoko wary of him.

On the day of the murder Mohammadi assaulted Mrs Adri-Soejoko on the allotment, causing bruises and fractures to the ribs, jurors were told.

Mr Price said: "Mrs Adri-Soejoko was beaten up. That in turn does point to a motive for her murder - to avoid detection for a shocking and very serious assault on a vulnerable old lady."

The victim's body was locked up in the mower shed, which only four key-holders had access to, one of whom was Mohammadi.

His DNA was found on the cord used to strangle Mrs Adri-Soejoko and he was captured on CCTV coming and going from the allotment, jurors were told.

In police interviews, Mohammadi gave different and inconsistent accounts of his movements.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites