Image copyright Thinkstock

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after an alleged knife attack outside a train station in east London.

Daniel Adeyemi, aged 24, is accused of trying to kill the officer at Ilford railway station on Friday night.

Adeyemi, of Bedford Road, Ilford, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and common assault against another police officer.

He will appear before magistrates in London on Monday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was taken to hospital but was discharged

The alleged attack comes amid an increase in concern over the safety of police officers in London and a rise in violent crime in the capital, particularly knife crime.

British Transport Police Federation chairman Nigel Goodband said. "Knife crime and the wider epidemic of attacking police officers is a real concern to us all."

Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh recently called for police to be given greater support after an incident where an officer was kicked into a road, close to the path of a bus.

He had previously warned of a "breakdown in society" after two officers were attacked as they tried to apprehend a suspect in Hackney.

The officer involved in the incident on Friday was taken to hospital but was discharged the following day to continue his recovery at home, police said.