A police officer has been stabbed outside a train station in East London.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the male officer was approached by a suspect outside Ilford Station and "attacked with a knife".

A man has been arrested following the stabbing, which happened at around 21:45 GMT on Friday.

The officer was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, BTP said.

The stabbing comes amid an increase in violent crime in London, particularly knife crime.

Witnesses described seeing the bloodied officer outside the station which was put on "complete lockdown".

The @BTP doing great job! Saw a police officer in front of the station in blood!! Hope he is ok! Ilford is getting worse day by day :( — ضمېر الله ستانکزې (@stanikzai_19) November 23, 2018

BTP said: "A male officer was approached whilst on duty outside Ilford Station and was attacked with a knife.

"The London Ambulance Service has taken the officer to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening.

"A man has been arrested."

Police officer stabbed outside Ilford Railway Station, around 9.45pm last night (Friday). We're you there? Did you witness the attack? Man has been arrested. Text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 - quote 659 of 23/11/2018 — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 24, 2018

Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh recently called for officers to be given greater support, after an incident where an officer was kicked into a road, close to the path of a bus.

He had previously warned of a "breakdown in society" after two officers were attacked as they tried to apprehend a suspect in Hackney.