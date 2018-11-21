Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to a property being refurbished in Craven Park, Harlesden

Counter-terrorism detectives are investigating after two suspected bombs were found in an empty flat in north-west London.

Two devices were found in a property being refurbished in Craven Park, Harlesden, at 09:30 GMT.

Nearby flats were evacuated and roads were closed after specialist officers assessed them as being suspected improvised explosive devices.

There have been no arrests, the Met said.

Both items were taken for forensic examination as further searches took place, before the area was deemed safe at around 18:00.

Ch Supt Simon Rose said the Met's counter terrorism would be leading the investigation.

"The public's safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

"I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby."