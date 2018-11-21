Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect followed the woman into a building before raping her in the basement of an address in Tower Hamlets

A woman was followed into the basement of a property and then raped, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was approached by the man in Hanbury Street in Tower Hamlets at about 02:10 GMT on 9 November.

He followed her into a building before the attack and then left around 20 minutes later, the Metropolitan police said.

Detectives have released an image of the suspect.

He is described as a black man, aged between 25 and 35 years old.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect was wearing a dark coloured body warmer which he left behind at the scene of the attack

He was wearing a dark coloured body warmer which he left behind at the scene of the attack along with a grey hat.

He was then pictured in a grey jumper after the attack.

There have been no arrests.