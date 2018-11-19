Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Worboys was jailed in 2009 for a string of sex attacks on women in his taxi

The "black cab rapist" John Worboys must stay in prison, the Parole Board has ruled.

Worboys who is now known as John Radford, was jailed in 2009 for assaults on 12 women in London.

Among reasons given for refusing the 61-year-old parole were his "sense of sexual entitlement" and a need to control women.

In January the Parole Board said he would be freed after serving 10 years, but victims challenged the decision.

The High Court overturned the board's original ruling and sided with the legal challenge.

The BBC has seen a summary of the reasons why the Parole Board has now refused to release Worboys, which include "risk factors" such as Worboys' "sexual preoccupation, a sense of sexual entitlement and a belief that rape is acceptable".

The panel considering his case was also said to be "aware that Mr Worboys is subject to investigation by the Metropolitan Police following new historic allegations made against him".

At his trial at Croydon Crown Court in 2009, jurors were told Worboys picked up his victims in London's West End.

The court heard Worboys claimed he had won the lottery or had won money at casinos and offered his victims a glass of champagne laced with sedatives.

Worboys was convicted of 19 offences including one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

As well as being ordered to serve at least eight years, Worboys was given an indeterminate sentence, meaning he could be kept in prison as for as long as he was deemed to remain a danger to the public.

Police believe Worboys may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008.