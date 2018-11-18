London

Four men found stabbed in Edmonton, north London

  • 18 November 2018
Fraser Road Image copyright Google

Four men in their in their 20s have been found with stab wounds in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to reports of a fight on Fraser Road, Edmonton, at 17:55 GMT.

Police said they were waiting for updates on the condition of the men, who were all taken to hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, two men and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting in Edmonton.

A shotgun was fired twice into a minicab they were sitting in on Gordon Road.

One passenger's injuries were described as "potentially life-changing".

Image copyright Google
Image caption The stabbings come the day after two men and a boy were shot in Gordon Road, Edmonton

