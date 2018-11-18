Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rocky Djelal was stabbed to death in Southwark Park on 31 October

A man has been charged with the murder of a 38-year-old father who was stabbed to death near a children's playground.

Rocky Djelal was attacked in busy Southwark Park, Rotherhithe, on 31 October.

Stephen O'Rourke, 46, of Grosvenor Park, Southwark, has been charged with murder, while Jason O'Rourke, 34, of Foundry Close, Southwark, was charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.