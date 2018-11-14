Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption An Extinction Rebellion protester is carried away by police after a demonstration outside Downing Street

Protesters have been arrested after defacing government buildings and super-gluing themselves to the gates of Downing Street.

At least 27 environmental campaigners, including Labour councillors and NHS staff, were arrested, police said.

Campaign group Extinction Rebellion said more civil disobedience was planned.

A number of activists were arrested earlier this week at the headquarters of the Business Department.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The protest is part of many taking place this week to highight issues of pollution and climate change

A Labour councillor Skeena Rathor, who was arrested along with her daughter, said: "We are on the threshold of social and climate collapse."

The activists tried to block the entrance to Downing Street, holding up food containers reading 'food shortages coming', with some lying on the ground and one gluing himself to a fence.

Image copyright @AlexPartridge87 Image caption A wall outside the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs office was defaced

The protesters then moved on to a Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs office.

A wall was spray painted with the message: "Climate emergency. Frack off. Climate breakdown equals starvation."

A Met Police spokeswoman said the 27 people had been arrested for "various offences".

A number of climate change activists were arrested earlier this week inside the headquarters of the Business Department in Westminster.