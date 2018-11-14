Image caption Sana Muhammad died in hospital on Monday

Offers of help, including a pledge to cover funeral costs, have flooded in to the family of a pregnant mother killed in a crossbow attack in her own home.

Sana Muhammad, 35, died on Monday after the attack in Ilford, east London, but her unborn son was delivered safely.

A cemetery has offered to cover the costs of her funeral and people have been donating money online.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said the authority would support the family for "as long as it is needed".

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, of no fixed address, has been charged with Mrs Muhammad's murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Image caption The Met Police said the newborn baby remains in hospital in a "stable condition"

Mohamed Omer from the Gardens of Peace cemetery and funeral company said: "The entire Muslim community and the entire Redbridge community is in absolute shock as to what has happened.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"In order to help them cope, we are making the family of Sana Muhammad know that they need to not worry about funeral costs as we will be covering them."

Nearly £3,000 has also been raised through a Go Fund Me page, which described the death of Mrs Muhammad as "unimaginable".

Image caption Police said the victim and the suspect were known to each other

Mrs Muhammad was attacked in front of her five other children in the family home on Applegarth Road, her husband Imtiaz Muhammad told the Evening Standard.

She was taken to hospital with an abdominal wound and pronounced dead at 11:00 GMT, less than four hours after the attack.

However her son was delivered by Caesarean section and "remains in a stable condition in a critical care unit", police said.

Councillor Athwal said he had asked for an "urgent meeting" with the borough commander "to discuss safety" in the Redbridge area.