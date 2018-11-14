London

Man to be quizzed over London road pedestrian push

  • 14 November 2018
Media captionCCTV footage of the push was released by police on Tuesday

A man is to be questioned by police after a pedestrian was pushed into traffic on a busy London street.

The victim was almost hit by a minicab when he was shoved on New Bridge Street, near Blackfriars, on 23 July.

He suffered minor injuries in the attack which happened after the pair had "brushed shoulders".

City of London Police said it had been contacted by a man who had "agreed to a voluntary interview" following the release of the footage.

