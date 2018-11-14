Nick Hurd announced as London Minister
- 14 November 2018
Nick Hurd has been appointed Minister for London, replacing Jo Johnson who resigned last week.
Mr Hurd will take on the new role in addition to his responsibilities as Home Office Minister for Police and Fire Services, Downing Street said.
He is MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner in north London, and the son of former Foreign Secretary Lord Hurd.
Mr Johnson stepped down arguing Britain was "on the brink of the greatest crisis" since World War Two.