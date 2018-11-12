Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Ogunjobi, 16, was found unconscious on Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in south London.

John Ogunjobi, 16, was found unconscious on Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill just before 23:00 GMT on 5 November and died shortly afterwards.

Four men - aged 22, 20, 21 and 23 - have been taken in to custody at south London police stations for questioning.

John became the 120th homicide victim in London this year, four more killings than in the whole of 2017.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were returning to the scene, a week on from John's death.

A post-mortem examination on 8 November revealed he had died as a result of stab wound.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured footage or images of the incident on their mobile phone contact them.

DCI Vandenbergh added: "We believe the victim was attacked by a number of suspects and the altercation would have undoubtedly drawn the attention of those who were in the vicinity."

He urged anyone with information to get in touch.