Image copyright Tom Bowell Image caption Police have taped off the scene where a woman is being treated

A woman has been seriously injured by a double-decker bus that crashed into a bus station in south London.

Police were called at about 12:20 GMT to reports of a bus crashing in Station Road by West Croydon bus station.

Crew from London Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were treating people at the scene, although the total number of casualties had not been confirmed, police said.

Videos on social media show dozens of emergency service workers at the scene.

Image copyright iSkills xD

A woman had been seriously hurt and was being treated at the scene, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Transport for London has been contacted for a comment.