Image copyright Google Image caption Renata Poncova and Tony Taylor, both 33, died after the fall in Peckham, south-east London

A man and a woman died in "suspicious" circumstances after falling from a block of flats in south-east London.

Renata Poncova and Tony Taylor, both 33, lived together in an eighth-floor flat in Marchwood Close, Peckham.

Police found the pair injured in Marchwood Close at about 23:45 GMT on 2 November. Paramedics also attended but the pair were confirmed dead at the scene about 45 minutes later.

Officers now said they believed both died in "suspicious" circumstances.

There may have been a disturbance in the flat before the fall, police said.

Det Insp Phil Coster appealed for anyone in contact with Ms Poncova and Mr Taylor in the days before their deaths to call police.

"I also need to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious either during or leading up to the deaths," he said.

"Evidence at the flat and a possible disturbance at the flat prior to the fall leads us to believe there are suspicious circumstances."

A post-mortem examination found both had died as a result of multiple injuries "consistent with having fallen from height".

The Met said it was not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.