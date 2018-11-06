Piccadilly line 24-hour Tube strike called off
- 6 November 2018
A planned 24-hour strike on London Underground's Piccadilly Line on Wednesday has been called off.
The 24-hour walkout will still go ahead on the Central and Waterloo & City lines, the RMT union said.
The union said it was suspending the action after progress was made in talks in a dispute over industrial relations.
Members of the drivers' union Aslef will also be on strike on Wednesday on the Central Line - the second busiest on the network.