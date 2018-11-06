Image copyright PA Image caption A 24-hour walkout remains in place on the Central and Waterloo & City lines, the RMT union said

A planned 24-hour strike on London Underground's Piccadilly Line on Wednesday has been called off.

The 24-hour walkout will still go ahead on the Central and Waterloo & City lines, the RMT union said.

The union said it was suspending the action after progress was made in talks in a dispute over industrial relations.

Members of the drivers' union Aslef will also be on strike on Wednesday on the Central Line - the second busiest on the network.