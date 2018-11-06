Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The strikes will affect the Central, Piccadilly and Waterloo and City lines

London Underground passengers will face disruption on Wednesday as drivers go on strike.

Talks have failed to prevent the walkout by workers on the Central and Piccadilly lines and unions have warned of further strikes and a "network-wide shutdown" in the run-up to Christmas.

Which lines will be affected?

Image copyright PA Image caption Tube stations and buses are expected to be overcrowded

Workers on the Central Line and the Waterloo and City Line will walk out for 24 hours from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.

The action on the Piccadilly Line will also last for 24 hours, starting at 12:00.

Transport for London (TfL) said the Central and Waterloo & City would have very limited or no service throughout Wednesday, with normal services resuming on Thursday.

The Piccadilly Line will have limited or no service from about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 15:00 on Thursday, it added.

TfL advised people to use alternative routes for Heathrow Airport, which is served by the Piccadilly Line.

Why are the workers striking?

Image copyright RMT Image caption RMT members "have made it clear that they have had enough", says their general secretary Mick Cash

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and drivers' union Aslef are walking out in disputes over industrial relations, including staffing and working conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union was "frustrated" with Tube bosses' handling of a "full raft of issues".

He criticised London Underground for a culture that "revolves around refusing to employ enough drivers, bullying staff and expecting our members to pick up the pieces when the service breaks down".

Mr Cash said RMT members "have made it clear that they have had enough and are prepared to stand up and fight for workplace respect and justice".

Finn Brennan, Aslef's organiser on London Underground, said the union was calling for "a rapid change of approach from management, working inside existing agreements instead of trying to circumvent or reinterpret them".

He added: "The issues underlying this dispute - fair treatment at work and complying with agreements - aren't just confined to a couple of areas."

TfL said Aslef was demanding the reinstatement of a Central Line driver who was "sacked over a serious safety breach after deliberately opening the doors of a train in a tunnel".

How will it affect passengers?

Image copyright Twitter/@Bastonks Image caption One person said his journey took 50 minutes instead of the normal 20 during a previous strike

The strikes are likely to cause travel chaos during the morning and evening rush hours.

TfL said services on other Tube lines would run as normal but warned that interchange stations along the three affected lines "will be much busier than usual".

Holborn station is expected to be closed and TfL warned it may need to temporarily close some stations to prevent overcrowding - including Piccadilly Circus, Tottenham Court Road, King's Cross St Pancras, Liverpool Street and Oxford Circus.

TfL is running extra buses during the strike but said roads "will be busier than usual".

What does Transport for London say?

Image copyright PA Image caption An empty Piccadilly line train stopped at Stamford Brook station during a previous strike

Nick Dent, director of line operations for London Underground, said the strike action by RMT and Aslef was "totally unjustified".

"Our commitment to the safety of our customers and staff is absolute and something we will never compromise on," he added.

He has previously urged the unions to "call off this entirely unnecessary strike action which will only cause disruption to our customers".

Could there be further strikes?

Mr Brennan has warned there will be a "network-wide shutdown in the run-up to Christmas" if TfL does not make the changes union members want.

He said Aslef's executive committee will "discuss resolutions from our branches on the Hammersmith and City and Northern lines asking to be balloted for action, with other branches set to follow".

"Senior figures at Transport for London need to realise just how serious the industrial relations problems on London Underground have become and start to deal with them," he added.

