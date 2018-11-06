Image caption Steven Bishop appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court accused of planning to target a south London mosque in a terror attack.

Steven Bishop, 40, of Melfort Road, Thornton Heath, is charged with preparing an act of terrorism.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm his personal details and and give his nationality as "white British".

Mr Bishop was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 November.

He is also charged with making a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to preparing an act of terrorism, namely handwritten notes that allegedly set out how to construct high explosives.