Image copyright Other Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video 'has caused great alarm and distress'

Footage has emerged of a group of people laughing as they burn an effigy of Grenfell Tower.

The video, shared widely on social media, shows a cardboard model of the tower, complete with drawings of people at the windows, being set alight.

Dany Cotton, commissioner of London Fire Brigade (LFB), said the video "cannot be justified on any level".

Scotland Yard said it was aware of the footage, which Justice4Grenfell said "has caused great alarm and distress".

Some 72 people were killed in the devastating blaze at the west London tower block in June 2017.

'Blatant acts of hatred'

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group has called for the video to be removed from social media.

The group said: "This is clearly a hate crime and as a society we should never tolerate these types of blatant acts of hatred.

"We have an expectation that the police will look into this robustly and that the perpetrators will face the full force of the law."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said on Twitter: "This is sickening and disgraceful behaviour.

"I am disgusted that people would behave in such a hateful way."

Kay Oldroyd, who shared the video on Twitter but does not know where it was originally filmed, said: "As much as I hate to share this video I want them identified."

She has asked the Metropolitan Police if she can report it as a hate crime.

The video has not yet been verified by the BBC.