Image copyright LAS Image caption A fundraising page set up to pay for repairs raised £10,000 after photos of the damaged car were shared online

Three men and a woman have been charged with criminal damage after an ambulance was smashed up while football fans celebrated England's quarter-final win over Sweden at the World Cup.

The car was taken out of service when it was damaged after the match on 7 July in Borough High Street, London.

More than £10,000 was raised through a crowdfunding page to pay for repairs.

The four defendants are due to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court on 22 November.

A JustGiving page set up by Millwall Supporters' Club raised twice its target of £5,000 after photos of the damaged car were shared across social media.

However, a Skoda dealership offered to fix the car for free, so the donations were instead put towards restoring an old ambulance, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.

The four people facing charges are: