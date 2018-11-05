Image caption Two men have been arrested over the fatal stabbing in Samos Road, Bromley

Two men have been arrested over a fatal stabbing in south-east London.

The victim, believed to be 22, was found in Samos Road, Anerley, Bromley, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are being made to establish his identity and to inform his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Two men - aged 19 and 21 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Image caption More than 110 murder investigations have been launched by the Met in 2018

The victim became the third young man to be fatally stabbed in London in a four day period.

It comes two days after Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, was attacked in Balham Hill outside Clapham South Tube station and later died in hospital.

Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, Lewisham.

More than 110 murder investigations have been launched across the capital this year.