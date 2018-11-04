Image copyright Lee Christensen Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola died shortly after being taken to hospital

A teenager who died after being stabbed outside a Tube station has been named.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, was attacked in Balham Hill outside Clapham South station, London, at about 16:25 GMT on Friday.

He died in hospital following the stabbing which police said happened after "an altercation between two small groups of young males".

No arrests have been made as part of the murder investigation. Malcolm's next of kin has been informed.

Det Ch Insp John Massey said he "didn't believe" anyone involved had travelled on the Tube.

'Pool of blood'

"There were a large number of people present when emergency services arrived at the scene," he said.

"Although many have come forward, I want to ensure that we have spoken to all potential witnesses."

Image copyright PA Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside Clapham South Tube station for Malcolm Mide-Madariola

Speaking at the time, charity director Robin Pritchard, 47, said he saw the victim lying on the ground in a "pool of blood" as someone gave him CPR.

"It was strangely calm and quiet. I think everyone was in shock," he added.

Over the weekend floral tributes have been left near to the spot where Malcolm was stabbed.

Malcolm, a student at a college in Clapham, became the second teenager to be stabbed to death in south London within 24 hours.

Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham.

No arrests have been made in that murder investigation.

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole said Jay's stabbing was "an awful premeditated attack".