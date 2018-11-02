Image copyright @A_lovelikewar_ Image caption The boy was found outside Clapham South Tube station

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death outside a Tube station in south-west London.

Police found the injured teenager outside Clapham South station in Balham Hill, Wandsworth, after being called at about 16:35 GMT.

The Met Police said the boy was taken to hospital where he died shortly afterwards from his injuries.

Officers have cordoned off the road and pavement around the Tube station, which has been closed.

There have been no arrests, the Met said.

Oliver Boito tweeted that he saw a group of "agitated and shouting" people before noticing one had a "huge knife".

Something awful has happened at Clapham South....someone on the floor lots of police & ambulance crew. This is the second awful accident in the last 2 weeks so sad 😱 police tape everywhere... — Katy (@KB_19888) November 2, 2018

Police said the boy's next-of-kin have not yet been informed and he is yet to be formally identified. A post-mortem will be held later.

The victim is the second teenager to be knifed to death in London within the last 24 hours.

Jai Sewell, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a south-east London chicken shop.

Meanwhile, two men were stabbed during a fight between kitchen workers at Sony Music's headquarters in central London.