About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a restaurant near the Saudi embassy in Mayfair, London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 09:17 GMT and sent six crews to the scene on Chesterfield Street.

The extraction system was alight across four floors and there are flats above the restaurant, LFB said.

Social media videos show flames spreading up the terraced building, which backs on to the embassy building on Curzon Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, LFB said.