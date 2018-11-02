Boy, 13, arrested over Poplar sex attacks on nine women
- 2 November 2018
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a spate of sexual assaults in east London.
Nine women were subjected to unwanted sexual touching during a five-week period, the Metropolitan Police force said.
The attacks took place at night near Blackwall Way in Poplar between 6 September and 11 October.
The boy attended a police station on Thursday and has been bailed until late November while investigations continue.
Officers have urged anyone in the area walking alone to remain vigilant.