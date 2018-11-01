Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rocky Djelal was stabbed to death in Southwark Park on Wednesday afternoon

A man who was stabbed to death in a busy London park beside a playground where children were playing has been named by police.

Rocky Djelal was attacked in Southwark Park, Rotherhithe, just before 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Paramedics tried to save him but the 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met Police said he had been "targeted" in a "calculated and brazen attack". No arrests have been made.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white man aged between 20 and 35 wearing dark clothing underneath a fluorescent hi-vis vest.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said CCTV footage showed the suspect had killed Mr Djelal after he entered the park at the Gomm Road entrance beside the playground.

"This was a calculated and brazen attack, carried out in broad daylight in the middle of a busy park where children were playing," he said.