A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of a terror offence.

The 26-year-old was held by Met Police counter terrorism officers on Wednesday evening during a pre-planned operation.

Scotland Yard said he had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

The man remains in custody at a south London police station. A search is also being carried out at property in east London, the force said.